Woodridge school board appoints new board member to parks and recreation

CUYAHOGA FALLS – The Cuyahoga Falls Parks Board will welcome a longtime Woodridge-area resident to its board.

The school board agreed 4-0, with one abstention, to appoint John Flasco to the volunteer position at its school board meeting Tuesday. Flasco will represent the Woodridge Local Schools on the board.

Flasco will take over for Connor McHugh, who had served in the role previously, said Superintendent Walter Davis.

McHugh resigned effective July 29 to accept a position with the law department of the city of Cuyahoga Falls. He had first been appointed to fill the unexpired term of Lisa King.

The parks board term expires Dec. 31, 2021, said Sara Kline, the superintendent of Cuyahoga Falls Parks & Recreation.

Board member Jan Flasco abstained from the vote since John Flasco is her father-in-law.

School Superintendent Walter Davis said that the school board will decide at the end of 2021 on whether to offer Flasco a full, six-year term on the city’s parks and recreation board.

John Flasco said that he has “been involved in sports his whole life,” and has been active with the Woodridge schools, including participating in the district’s levy and bond issue campaigns.

“I’ve had two daughters graduate from there, and I have a few grandchildren going there now,” Flasco said. “I thought I could do a good job representing the district on the park board, and that I could help the park board as well. I participated in sports, and I’ve done a lot of coaching in past years on the youth level.”

Flasco said he was “interested in providing opportunity for the young people in our community.”

The Cuyahoga Falls Parks Board assists the city's parks department on matters affecting programming and parks. The board is responsible for financial oversight, approval of certain expenditures and all rates. The board also provides guidance on policies and helps steer the Parks and Recreation department's long-term planning of programs and development.

The Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge School Boards each have one appointment to this board, and three members are appointed by the mayor, for five members total.

