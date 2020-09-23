Hudson police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

Police said they responded to two reports of political sign thefts within a two-day period.

A Brafferton Avenue man reported Sept. 15 that someone stole two political signs from outside his home during the night.

A Bradford Way man reported someone stole a political sign from his yard during the night, morning, or afternoon Sept. 13.

Catalytic converter taken: An employee of a Laurel Lake Drive assisted living facility reported Sept. 9 that someone stole the approximately $200 catalytic converter from a resident’s vehicle since the beginning of February.

Fraudulent charges reported: A Stow Road woman reported someone charged about $150 to an online account of hers.

Cart package stolen: A Bard Drive woman reported Sept. 13 that someone stole a package containing an approximately $100 chrome utility cart after it was delivered outside her home the day before. Police said the empty package was found in a nearby trash bin.

Police said they charged a Prescott Drive woman, 37, with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, prohibited blood alcohol content and assured clear distance ahead after her vehicle crashed into the rear of an unoccupied vehicle parked at the side of First Street at about 6:35 p.m. Sept. 12. No injuries were reported. Police said the woman’s BAC level measured at 0.244 percent, more than three times the 0.08-percent legal limit. The woman was given a summons to appear in Stow Municipal Court.

Police said that after a passerby reported hearing loud voices from a Keswick Drive home during the late morning Sept. 12, they determined it had been two juveniles arguing over a video game and the situation had already been dealt with.

Police said they discovered Sept. 10 that an unknown vehicle struck a fire hydrant, knocking it off its base, in the area of Barlow Road and Nicholson Drive during the previous couple of days.

Tips Line