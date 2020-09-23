Halloween events in Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Weeklies

Mayor Don Walters announces this year's Halloween schedule of events features a treasure hunt, virtual costume contest, Halloween display tour, and trick or treat.

Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt

The Cuyahoga Falls Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 10 sites throughout the city. Each drive-through site will feature treat bags, character visits, and city trucks on display. Participants will track their progress on the treasure hunt by collecting a sticker at each location. Treasure Hunt cards will be collected at the last stop, and participants will be entered into a prize drawing. Participants will remain in vehicles, and safety protocols will be in place throughout the event. For a complete list of Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt locations, visit www.cityofcf.com/departments/parks-recreation. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Office at 330-971-8225.

Spooktacular Halloween Display Tour

The City of Cuyahoga Falls Neighborhood Excellence, Communications, and Community Outreach Department is partnering with Neighborhood Ambassadors to sponsor a Spooktacular Halloween Display Tour. To register a display for the tour, please visit www.cityofcf.com, email necco@cityofcf.com or call 330-971-8208 by Friday, October 23. Halloween Display Tour addresses will be updated weekly on www.cityofcf.com.

Virtual Halloween Costume Contest

The city's youngest residents are invited to participate in this year's Virtual Halloween Costume Contest. Beginning October 1, parents may enter a child in the contest by emailing a photo of the child in costume to parks@cityofcf.com with the subject "costume contest". Please include the child's first name and age in the body of the email. All submissions are due by Monday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. Prizes will be mailed to the winners of each age category (1-5, 6-10, and 11-16). Winners will be announced and photos posted on the Park and Recreation

Department's Facebook page on Friday, October 30. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 330-971-8225.

Citywide Treat or Treat

Annual city-wide trick or treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Participating households can review the safety protocols provided by the Ohio Department of Health to help curb the spread of COVID-19 at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/celebrating-halloween.pdf