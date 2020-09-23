New school board member welcomed in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS – A new school board member has taken office.

Alex Hall took the oath of office, which was administered by Councilwoman Mary Nichols–Rhodes (D-4), at the beginning of the school board’s meeting Sept. 16.

Rhodes said that there is “nothing greater for Democracy than people with diverse skills” willing to serve before administering the oath.

Hall, who will fill the seat vacated by David Martin, had run for school board in 2019. He finished third behind incumbents Patty White and Martin in a three-person race for two available positions.

Martin resigned in August, citing “increasing demands for and less flexibility of my available time.”

The term for Martin’s vacated position runs through Dec. 31, 2023, but Hall was appointed to serve until Dec. 31, 2021. State law requires that a special election take place in November 2021 for the remaining two years of the term.

Individuals wishing to run for the two-year position would do so separately from the candidates running for the normal four-year board vacancies up for election in 2021. An individual then is elected to serve for only the remaining two years of the original board member’s term.

In his letter to the board, Hall said he is currently a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Park Board and has served as a Neighborhood Ambassador within the city's Neighborhood Excellence Initiative. He said he served on the levy committee and volunteered at the information table at multiple community events.

Reporter Phil Keren contributed to this story

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com