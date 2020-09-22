Three Twinsburg High School students positive for COVID-19

TWINSBURG – Three Twinsburg High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Kathryn Powers, who said that two of the students were taking classes in school, and one was virtual academy student.

“These are our district’s first positive cases of COVID-19 since the school year began,” Powers said.

However, no other students or staff will be asked to quarantine, Powers added, “given our practice of six feet or greater social distance while students are in class.”

The definition of close contact is when someone is within 6 feet of someone who is positive for COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes during the contact window. The contact window is from 48 hours before symptoms appear until the person is isolated, or, for asymptomatic cases, 48 hours before a test until the positive person is isolated.

The district’s school year officially started Sept. 8, with a “soft reopening” the week before. Currently, the district has all students in preschool through sixth grade in the building five days a week, with students in seventh through 12th grades alternating in-building and online classes every other day.

The district changed what grades will go to which school building:

Preschool and kindergarten students still go to Wilcox Primary School.

First graders go to Bissell Elementary School.

Students in second through sixth grade have their classes at the high school.

Seventh through ninth-graders go to Dodge Intermediate School.

The district’s 10th through 12th graders go to R.B. Chamberlin Middle School.

