League of Women Voters Hudson program reviews charter issues on Nov. 3 ballot

The League of Women Voters Hudson is offering a program on the 2020 Hudson Charter Review Commission and the resulting four ballot issues to be voted in the General Election.

Pat Simons hosts Lisa Radigan, who served as one of the nine Council appointed Charter Review Commission members.

Rosanne Thomas, LWV Hudson City Council Observer, explains League’s interest in government and ballot issues and will provide updated voter information.

Program viewing and guide at www.hudson.oh.us/103/Hudson-Community-TV; viewing access through LWVH www.lwvhudsonoh.org/; and organizations may request the program link at observercorps@lwvhudsonoh.org.

Many thanks to the HCTV staff for their assistance in production and broadcast. Don’t forget to vote.