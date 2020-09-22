Authors to sign books at The Learned Owl in Hudson

Kent Weeklies

The Learned Owl Book Shop is hosting Laura Grace Weldon on Sept. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a signing of her new poetry book "Blackbird." The poems in Blackbird are "sacraments of the ordinary." Weldon embraces the world with her close and loving attention so that the poems in this collection make us all look around with a renewed sense of wonder.

On Sept. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m., Don Ake will be in for a signing of his new book "Turkey Terror at My Door – Misadventures & Memoirs of a Middle-Age Man." This book contains humorous stories about the beach, life in the suburbs, and our crazy culture. There are also some serious topics, such as losing a beloved pet and the odd story of how Don's parents met. Don is a University of Akron graduate and works as an economist/analyst in the trucking industry. He lives with his wife in Northeast Ohio.

Although the store is currently open at a somewhat normal capacity, it is still possible the event will be cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19. Only 12 customers will be allowed in the store at a time for health and safety reasons. If the weather permits, the event will be held outside in front of The Learned Owl to allow for more interaction with the author.

The Learned Owl Book Shop is at 204 N. Main Street in Hudson. Call the store at 330-653-2252 for more information.