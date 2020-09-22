Abbass recognized as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist

Kent Weeklies

The Aurora City School District congratulates Aurora High School Class of 2021 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist Danny Abbass.

The distinction is reserved for students who are among the top 0.5% of those who take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which is a standardized test administered by the College Board and cosponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in the United States.

“We are so proud of Danny and wish him nothing but the best of luck as he continues in this process. Congratulations to Danny, his family, and his teachers, peers and community that have helped fuel his success," said Aurora High School Principal Mike Hayes.

The National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes students who are high performers on a state and national basis. The top performers are determined by the junior year PSAT. Last fall, over 1.5 million students participated in the 2020 Preliminary SAT/PSAT at over 21,000 high schools.

Of those students, 50,000 (1.5%) are recognized as Commended scholars, and only 16,000 are named Semifinalists, representing the top 0.5% of test takers in each state. Semifinalists have the opportunity to apply and compete for approximately 7,500 scholarships with 15,000 students expected to become Finalists.