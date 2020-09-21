Twinsburg Garden Club featured garden

Kent Weeklies

Twinsburg Garden Club member Sue Davis's garden is this week's featured garden. It has a mix of perennials and native plants with some complementary items of interest (garden globe, glass ornament and several planters).

In the foreground on the left are liatris; to the right of it in the foreground is a group of stone crop sedum. Between the two blue hostas there are wild geraniums. In the background near the fence on the left is a rosier dogwood tree. Under the flag is located some clematis virginiana.

Other plants include mountain mint, Jacob's ladder, and geranium expresso. This is just one view of her lovely garden beds.