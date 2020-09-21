Republicans open 'Victory Center' in Hudson

Kent Weeklies

The “Hudson Republican Victory Center” is now open for business at 5850 Darrow Road in Hudson. Citizens can register to vote, complete absentee ballot registration and get information on all candidates.

Hours are Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information call 234-284-8016. Trump signs, hats, flags and signs for Ohio and local candidates are available at the Victory Center.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Republicans from Hudson, Stow and Cuyahoga Falls the 2,400-square-foot store front was opened and is being used by all area Republican candidates. Candidates use the space to assemble signs and literature or hold volunteer meetings. The space is equipped with phones, internet and has plenty of room for social distancing.

The main GOP Headquarters is located at 1755 Merriman Road in Akron.

The Hudson Republican Victory Center will be open through the November election. Citizens interested in volunteering to help with the Trump Campaign or for local candidates should call Edward Davidian at 330-620-5668 or the Victory Center at 234-284-8016.