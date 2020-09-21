Aurora offering incentives to Cabmat, Piping Rock

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

AURORA – City Council is considering granting economic incentive packages to two firms which plan to bring jobs and additional income tax revenue to the city.

One measure is a tax abatement for 440 Gentry LLC (Cabmat) and the other is a revised Job Creation Incentive Grant Program agreement with Piping Rock Health Products LLC. Legislation for both was introduced at Council’s Sept. 14 meeting and will be on its second reading Sept. 28.

The Cabmat offer is a 100%, 15-year abatement of real property taxes in accordance with provisions of the city’s Community Reinvestment Area I.

Cabmat plans to make an investment of $1.4 million to add 22,750 square feet at its Gentry Drive location. Eight new jobs with a payroll of $410,000 would be added over the next two years. The firm’s current payroll is about $1.36 million a year.

Council initially OK’d a JCIG program agreement for Piping Rock in 2017. It offered an income tax incentive grant of 33% from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2025. But because of delays in getting the Lena Drive facility renovated, that agreement is being rescinded.

The revised agreement would run from 2021 to 2027 and would offer an incentive of 25% of income tax withheld from employees in 2021 and 2022 and 33% for 2023 to 2027.

A Piping Rock spokesman said the firm plans to begin operations at the site in November with an initial workforce of 120. The company plans to increase employment to no fewer than 175 by December 2021, which would result in a payroll of $6.36 million a year.

PURCHASES, PACTS

Fire Chief David Barnes expects the city’s new fire department aerial ladder truck to arrive late summer/early fall of 2021 after Council OK’d the $899,637 purchase. The Rosenbauer vehicle will sport a 78-foot ladder and will replace the city’s 34-year-old ladder truck.

Money for the purchase will come from the fire levy fund, with $491,185 appropriated as a down payment this year.

“We are downsizing to a 78-foot ladder, allowing us to get it on a single-axel chassis for more maneuverability and less weight,” said Barnes. “It will carry more water than our present truck and can be used as a backup engine if one of them is out of service.”

Fabrizi Trucking and Paving was awarded a contract to relocate a corroded water line on Walden Drive at a cost of $53,958. Service Director Harry Stark said replacement of the line is unfeasible because it is located under a cart path/foot bridge on the Walden golf course.

Council approved an easement agreement with Portage Homes Inc. in conjunction with the water line relocation.

The Parkson Corp. was awarded a contract to recondition DynaSand sand filter modules at the Westerly wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $49,817.

A contract for purchase of 2020-21 road salt from Cargill through the Community University Education purchasing consortium moved to second reading. Cost would be $71.89 per ton for 5,000 tons of regular salt and $84.31 for 300 tons of ClearLane for a total of $384,743.

