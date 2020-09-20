Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day

Record-Courier

On Sept. 22, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a massive cross-country effort to register voters well in advance of Election Day this November.

With an historic presidential election approaching, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box. Sept. 22 is the right day to start getting registered.

Thousands of national, state, and local organizations and volunteers will be the driving force behind National Voters Day 2020. Partner organizations will coordinate hundreds of events on and off nationwide, and leverage #NationalVoterRegistrationDay in all social media platforms to drive attention to voter registration.

Eligible voters can register at www.ohiosos.gov. They can also update an address change or a name change at that website. Deadline to register is Oct. 5.