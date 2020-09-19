Doors open again at Aaron & Moses

TWINSBURG – After having to close due to the pandemic and the city’s search for a private owner, Aaron & Moses Restaurant reopened its doors to diners Sept. 8.

The restaurant, which is within the Gleneagles Golf Course Clubhouse, is Chef Art Pour’s fourth food and beverage concept brand and the 16th restaurant to open since 2010, according to information from Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group (CAPRG).

“Gleneagles represents our first venture with a golf venue,” said Bret Adams, the founder of CAPRG, which manages multiple restaurants in Ohio and elsewhere. “We had so much respect for the hard work that the city put into this project for the betterment of the greater community. We took pride in having the city looking to us to bring our flair to the food and beverage element.”

In July, City Council approved a lease agreement with JJB Restaurant Enterprises LLC of Chagrin Falls to operate the restaurant, kitchen, bar, banquet hall, outdoor patio, related portions of the building and two beverage carts to serve golfers.

The new operator is part of the Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, which operates M Italian in Chagrin Falls, Leo’s Italian Social in Cuyahoga Falls and 16 Burntwood Tavern locations (10 in Ohio and six in Florida).

Like other restaurants in the state, Aaron & Moses, along with the golf course, was forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the golf course has reopened, the restaurant remained closed and the city announced in May it was looking for a private firm to take over.

The Gleneagles Golf Club underwent a major reconstruction in 2017, with the addition of a new golf pro shop, full-service restaurant and event space for hosting up to 200 people.

The city will continue to own and operate the golf portion of the operation and is responsible for maintaining common areas, paying real estate taxes and assessments, plowing snow on the sidewalks and parking lot, paying insurance premiums and supplying gas for the beverage carts. Chef Art Pour Group will pay for grease trap maintenance, utilities and general liability and liquor liability insurance.

Mayor Ted Yates said he was “excited about the future” of Aaron & Moses Restaurant.

“Aaron & Moses is off to a great start with the new operators,” Yates said. “There has been tremendous response from the community supporting the restaurant.”

Council President Greg Bellen said that he was “thrilled Aaron & Moses is open again.”

“The company that has taken over I’m confident will do great things for the city, and I’m hoping the community will support them,” Bellen said. “It’s a great opportunity not only for the ownership group but for the city as well.”

The menu at Aaron & Moses includes double-stacked smash burgers, walleye fish and chips served with slaw and malted vinegar aioli, chili-dusted pretzel bites with jalapeño queso, red chili paste wings, and even a Windy City Chicago dog. The restaurant also will feature its own house-infused vodkas, bourbons and whiskey along with a signature Eagles IPA. Beers are available on draft and by the bottle, including ales brewed by Great Lakes Brewing Company.

Happy hours are daily from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring $6 signature cocktails and $6 appetizers.

In addition, the banquet room and outside pavilion have been redesigned, with special dining menus, bar service and other event services offered for weddings, showers, business meetings and other special events, according to information from CAPRG.

Adams said that operating a new concept tied into a golf course had not been part of his immediate plans. “But when the city of Twinsburg approached us with this opportunity, we just couldn’t walk away,” he said. “It fits perfectly with our roadmap of operating in communities in which we can actually contribute. It’s part of our mission to give back to the same residents that support us.”

Adams said that Aaron & Moses, like its sister CAPRG concepts, will support Twinsburg local schools, community organizations and first responders.

“It’s important for Aaron & Moses to be a good neighbor and give back to any community in which we call home,” said Adams. "The community has terrific energy, and we feel Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group can offer a nice complement to its restaurants, shops and local happenings.”

The lease is effective for the rest of this year plus another five years — 65 months — starting Aug. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2025, and the operator has the opportunity to extend it twice for five-year periods.

CAPRG is not obligated to pay rent from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, but then will pay $72,000 per year through Dec. 31, 2023. For the last two years of the contract, the tenant will pay the city according to a calculation: the greater of either the base rent or an amount equal to 6% of the third year’s annual gross sales.

Fixed rent for each of the 5-year extended terms would follow another calculation.

CAPRG can terminate the lease if gross sales in the third year are less than $2 million.

Hours at Aaron & Moses are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Aaron & Moses, visit www.aaronandmoses.com. For more information about Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, visit www.chefartpour.com.

