Power line plans along Aurora rail corridor moving forward

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

AURORA – A FirstEnergy subsidiary is pushing ahead with plans to upgrade its electricity transmission system in Aurora and hopes to complete the project along about 5 miles of the abandoned Norfolk Southern Railway corridor by next August.

American Transmission Systems Inc. representative William Beach outlined the company’s plans to the city’s planning commission Sept. 16. Known as the Northern Portage Reliability Project, Beach said it will strengthen the electricity grid for about 9,700 customers.

The planning panel accepted for study preliminary and final site plans two days after Council introduced legislation authorizing the mayor to settle the city’s appropriation of real property litigation against Norfolk Southern and ATSI.

In January, the city filed a petition/complaint in Portage County Common Pleas Court seeking to take ownership of 60.4 acres of the rail corridor from the city’s eastern border to Treat Road. The city had hoped to eventually build a “rail trail” along the abandoned route.

Council’s legislation states the parties are proposing a settlement agreement and mutual release to resolve the pending litigation because “it is in the best interests of the city to settle this matter in a timely fashion.”

Law Director Dean DePiero said the agreement is in the drafting process, and will be provided in full to Council reps soon, possibly before the legislation's second reading at Council’s Sept. 28 meeting.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said under state and federal law, utility companies have considerable power, authority and influence, and cities have very little they can do to challenge a utility’s plans.

“Given the legal realities, the uncertain outcome of litigation where the city could lose everything and residents gain no concessions, and the expensive prospect of continuing to fight a large utility company, the city is close to an agreement,” she said.

“Not everyone will be pleased, but impacted residents are protected more than they likely would be after acrimonious litigation, and taxpayers will be spared the further costs of fighting in court what is an uphill battle.

“Council and I are doing our very best to balance all of the concerns at stake and protect the community as much as possible in this impossible, but unavoidable, situation.”

Beach said the proposed lines would run between substations near the Cantex plant on Chamberlain Road in Mantua Township and Treat Road, just west of Route 306. They would be 69,000-volt distribution lines.

ATSI had publicly unveiled preliminary plans to run its new lines down the rail corridor a couple of years ago and purchased the right-of-way last December for $5.1 million, according to ATSI documents filed during court proceedings. Beach said the route is the most feasible and would impact the fewest number of residents.

“We looked at a couple of other options, but they would have run through more residential areas,” he said. “We’ve been addressing residents’ and city officials’ concerns about the rail corridor plans for several months and are ready to proceed with the project.”

He noted the firm will follow the city’s permitting process, and hopes to complete mowing of the corridor, clearing vegetation and removing rails by the end of this year. If all approvals are granted, erection of the mostly 47 1/2-foot high wooden poles and electric lines would begin in February 2021 and be completed by late summer.

Beach said most of the rails would be removed, but a 500-foot section near the old Aurora depot on New Hudson Drive and some smaller sections would be preserved for historical purposes. He added there would be no guy wires to obstruct possible future recreation uses along the route.

Trees would be planted along certain stretches to screen the lines from view of residents adjacent to the corridor.

DePiero said the city is negotiating the acceptance of an easement in case the city decides to proceed with trail plans. “We felt strongly this should be the city’s easement and not some other entity so we can control our own destiny,” he said.

In other action Sept. 16, planning panelists OK’d preliminary and final site plans for Cabmat to add 22,750 square feet of production space to its existing 69,838 square feet on 7.78 acres along Gentry Drive in the southern industrial zone.

A replat of lots owned by John Kolar and Kathhleen Wurm Kolar at Deepwoods Drive and Winchell Road was approved. There currently are three lots there, with the Kolars planning to combine and retain ownership of two of them measuring 4.6 acres, while selling 1.5 acres. A pond and a house will remain on the two lots retained by the Kolars.

Panelists accepted for study plans for Pulte Homes’ Renaissance Park at Geauga Lake Phase I East north of Treat Road and east of Squires Road, which consists of 20 lots.

