Hudson Rotary, EMS Outreach exceeds fire department PPE funds goal

Hudson Fire/EMS Chief, Jerry Varnes needed $25,000 to purchase a 90 day supply of Personal Protective Equipment for Fire/EMS personnel. The Rotary Club of Hudson, the Rotary Clocktower Club and EMS Outreach of Hudson successfully campaigned to raise that sum, and more, in approximately 90 days.

Major Rotary Club of Hudson donors include Akron Children’s Hospital, Northwest Bank, University Hospital Portage Medical Center and the Tobin Family Foundation. Significant donations were provided by individual Hudson citizens through EMS Outreach totaling over $3000. This campaign is an example of how various community organizations can work together for the common good, each reaching varied public and private sectors. The Hudson community as a whole desperately needed this support and will now benefit by better equipped Fire/EMS services.

The Hudson Clocktower Rotary Club is currently undertaking a fundraiser in support of the Fire/EMS Department by selling facemasks featuring the Hudson Clocktower that can be ordered online at www.rdpsports.com. Both the Rotary Club of Hudson and EMS Outreach will also continue the campaign. Donations can be mailed to EMS Outreach Hudson at 118 W. Streetsboro St. Suite 209, Hudson 44236.

Chief Jerry Varnes expressed extreme gratitude for the help received from the Hudson community at a time when the pandemic continues to represent a threat to our area.

The donations will be used to satisfy the growing demand for department masks, gloves, safety glasses and gowns. We all are grateful to the Fire/EMS Department for their untiring service to our community.