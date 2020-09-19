Hudson High School Music Association's Tag Day goes virtual this year

Kent Weeklies

Like many events that we anticipate during an “ordinary” Hudson summer, the Hudson High School Music Association’s annual Tag Day fundraiser had to be adjusted for these out of the ordinary circumstances. Although they will miss going door-to-door in their various musical ensembles and attire, HHS music students hope the community will support their “virtual” effort this year to benefit the many wonderful band, choir, orchestra, and jazz music programs.

Unlike years past, there is no “tag” that lists the schedule for all HHS music-related events for the coming school year. As decisions are made about public performances (including the possibility of utilizing livestream or HCTV broadcasts), the Hudson High School Music website will be updated accordingly.

Between now and Oct. 15, “Virtual Tag Day” donations may be made by visiting www.hudsonhighschoolmusic.com or using the QR Code on the Virtual Tag Day. Tax-deductible donations support the outstanding music programs at Hudson High School, including providing instruments, uniforms, sheet music, and the ability to host workshops and other music enrichment opportunities.

"Our students are incredibly fortunate to have a community that is so supportive of their passion in music," said Elaine Yuhos, Hudson High School Music Association President. "This year in particular we want to make sure we provide continuity in our students' music education, as well as enable our directors to do their jobs safely and effectively."

Tag Day donations also help fund the Hudson Music Association's "Senior Scholarships" to help further the education of stand-out musicians "who best exemplify musical excellence and leadership" in the HHS programs.