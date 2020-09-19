HCTV Program Schedule: Sept. 21 - 27

Kent Weeklies

• On Thursday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the City of Hudson hosts the first of live webinars about the current design of the upcoming Barlow Community Center Dams Improvement Project that includes dam safety improvements, increased storm water storage, and more. Construction is scheduled for 2021. Residents can email in their comments to www.hudson.oh.us/BCCDamComments.

• North of 60 welcomes Dr. April Yanda, DDS to discuss oral health with host Heidi Schweighoefer.

• Starting Wednesday evening and through Election Day, the Hudson League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum will be shown, produced by HCTV, featuring candidates for the Hudson City Council At-Large seat, Summit County Council District 3, 37th Ohio District Representative, and Representative for Ohio's 14th congressional district. Information about all Summit County candidates may be accessed at vote411.org and in the LWV Voters Guide in the Akron Beacon Journal and Summit County libraries.

• Friday night’s HHS Football game at Highland will be shown live at 7 p.m. with commentary by HCTV announcers, Mike Rickman and Matt Palumbo. Last Friday’s HHS Explorers Football game at Wadsworth airs during the week.

• Thrive is a new show dedicated to helping people get a little better each day, to learn how to make the small wins that make the biggest difference. Produced by Thomas Speaks, Chris DiMauro and Don Polyak.

• Hudson Heritage Association opened the 2020-21 program series with Julie Lindner, board member of Case-Barlow Farm featuring the farm’s history and recent enhancements to "Big Red," the historic bank barn located on the farm property. Christopher Bach, president of HHA, opens the program and Linda Matty, HHA and CBF board member, introduces the speaker.

• Forum 360 host Ardith Keck visits with Julia Solomon and Shelly Eby about teaching their nine children in their homes. The children do not go to school; they learn only with their mother.

• Hudson Rotary Club celebrates Past President Bob Hills’ birthday and welcomes Rotary District 6630 Governor Pat Myers.

• The City Club of Cleveland talks with John "Derf" Backderf, American cartoonist and author of "Kent State: Four Dead In Ohio" as part of the club’s Authors in Conversation series; also, “Save Our Stages: The Future of Live Music and the Performing Arts” with Kyle Kidd, Musician and Vocalist, Angela Meleca, Director, Ohio Citizens for the Arts, and Sean Watterson, co-owner of The Happy Dog.

• This week, The Community of Saint John service reflects on the themes of Grace and Forgiveness. The Reverend Brian Suntken offers the reflection. Musical selections are by Rory Cooney and Mark Hayes.

• HCTV Archives: Dr. Richard Breedon presented “The Compact Muon Solenoid Experiment & the Higgs Boson Discovery” at HHS in 2018; Gerald Reeves HHS Media Center Dedication 2018; U.S. Navy Captain Lew Walker was interviewed by his daughter Leslie in 2017; Tom Vince shared “James Ellsworth: Art Collector” with the Hudson Antique Club in 2019.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum Channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Sept. 21

9 a.m. Good Day Hudson

10 a.m. Full Potential

10:30 a.m. Thrive

11 a.m. CC: Save Stages

Noon Rotary: Myers

1 p.m. Capt. Lew Walker

2:30 p.m. Composting

3 p.m. Ellsworth Antiques

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Myers

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. CC: KSU May 4

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Reality of Racism

11:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

Tuesday, Sept. 22

7 a.m. Buckeye: Piano Show

8 a.m. Ellsworth Antiques

9 a.m. Breedon: CERN

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. Reeves Media Center

Noon CC: Kent State May 4

1 p.m. Solstice Flutes

2 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

2:30 p.m. Reality of Racism

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Capt. Lew Walker

7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Wadsworth

10 p.m. Breedon: CERN

11:30 p.m. Thrive

Wednesday, Sept. 23

7 a.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Wadsworth

10 a.m. CC: Save Stages

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Reality of Racism

1:30 p.m. North of 60

2 p.m. Akron Roundtable

3 p.m. Solstice Flutes

4 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Wadsworth

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. LWV CANDIDATES FORUM

9:30 p.m. Full Potential

10 p.m. Rotary: Myers

11 p.m. CC: Save Stages

Thursday, Sept. 24

7 a.m. LWV Candidates Forum

8:30 a.m. Full Potential

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

10:30 a.m. Breedon: CERN

Noon Buckeye Piano Show

1 p.m. CC: Save Stages

2 p.m. Reeves Media Center

3 p.m. WEBINAR LIVE: Barlow Ponds

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. WEBINAR LIVE: Barlow Ponds

6:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

7:30 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

8 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

9:30 p.m. Thrive

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. City Club: KSU May 4

Friday, Sept. 25

7 a.m. Solstice Flutes

8 a.m. City Club: KSU May 4

9 a.m. Ellsworth Antiques

10 a.m. Akron Roundtable

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Rotary: Myers

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. North of 60

2 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

3:30 p.m. Thrive

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL LIVE! @ Highland

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland

Saturday, Sept. 26

7 a.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

7:30 a.m. Capt. Lew Walker

9 a.m. LWV Candidates Forum

10:30 a.m. Full Potential

11 a.m. Solstice Flutes

Noon City Club: KSU May 4

1 p.m. Breedon: CERN

2:30 p.m. Thrive

3 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Highland

6 p.m. HCSD School Tours

7 p.m. North of 60

7:30 p.m. Reality of Racism

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Highland

Sunday, Sept. 27

7 a.m. Reeves Media Center

8 a.m. City Club: KSU May 4

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Capt. Lew Walker

4 p.m. Ellsworth Antiques

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Rotary: Myers

7 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

7:30 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Reality of Racism