Clothing catches fire at Twinsburg apartment

TWINSBURG — Several area fire departments responded to a fire at the Deer Run Apartments Friday afternoon, but there was only minor property damage and no reported injuries, said Twinsburg Fire Lt. Joe D’Ambrosia.

“It was a pile of clothes that was ignited, caught fire in a bedroom,” he said.

D’Ambrosia said the call about the fire at 9969 Darrow Park Drive came at 1:11 p.m.

The fire was partly out by the time firefighters arrived.

“A resident used a dry chemical extinguisher that was located in the hallway prior to our arrival and then our crews used two water cans to extinguish it,” he said, adding the resident lives in another apartment in the building.

Besides the clothing, a bookcase, a clothes hamper and a small amount of carpeting were also damaged, but the building did not sustain any damage, said D’Ambrosia.

He said the apartment is habitable.

“There was smoke,” he said. “We ventilated the hall and the apartment. No smoke damage.”

D’Ambrosia said the cause of the fire “appears to be accidental,” but he did not have any additional details.

Aurora, Reminderville and Solon fire departments, as well as Hudson EMS also responded, but Aurora and Solon immediately returned to their stations after they arrived. Firefighters completely cleared the scene at 2:11 p.m., said D’Ambrosia.

“The resident who did extinguish, definitely some credit to him for thinking quick in getting the extinguisher,” said D’Ambrosia.

