Nordonia Hills students could start in-person five days

NORTHFIELD CENTER — If COVID-19 levels remain low, most students could be returning to class five days a week, starting Sept. 28, according to Superintendent Joe Clark.

While about 22% of students are taking all classes online, the remainder of children in the district, or "Option 1" students, are attending school two days a week on a staggered schedule, with lessons continuing online for the remaining three days.

On Thursday, Summit County was placed on yellow status on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The advisory system ranks the state’s 88 counties on the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The colors, from least to most severe, are yellow, orange, red and purple. As of Wednesday, Summit County had been orange.

"Assuming the county stays in the yellow zone, Option 1 students will return to school five days per week starting Monday, Sept. 28," Clark said. "Masks for all students and staff will still be required except for those with documented medical conditions preventing them from safely wearing masks."

Students in Option 2, or all-virtual learning, "will remain in remote learning through the first semester at minimum," Clark said.

Clark said he would make a final announcement Thursday, when the state is expected to release its latest data on COVID-19.

"I will send an update either confirming the five day per week restart on Sept. 28, if Summit County remains in yellow, or a continuance of the hybrid model (if Summit County reverts back to orange or red," Clark said. "Clearly this is a fluid system, and things can change from week to week. The best way we can stay in the yellow zone is to wear our masks, stay physically distant, and wash our hands vigorously and often."

