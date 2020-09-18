Public hearing scheduled for proposed Sagamore Hills zoning resolution changes

SAGAMORE HILLS — Residents will have an opportunity to comment on proposed changes to the township’s zoning codes in late September.

The zoning commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on the matter at the Township Hall, 1551 Valley View Road, on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. The commission’s regularly scheduled meeting will follow.

Township attorney Jeff Snell did not return phone calls seeking comment and additional information. Go to www.mysagamorehills.com/zoning-commission-public-hearing-9-28-2020 to view the changes.

The proposed changes would be in four of the resolution’s sections. Under Section Two, definitions, changes would include the removal of a number of items, including definitions of various “adult entertainment establishments,” such as adult book and video stores, adult cabarets and adult movie theaters.

Also removed would be definitions of nude model studio, nudity or a state of nudity, sexually-oriented business, specified anatomical area, and specified sexual activity.

Other deletions would be definitions for boarding, lodging or tourist homes, commercial recreation parks, high-rise apartments, Internet sweepstakes cafés and Internet business centers, and municipal central sewer and water services.

Other definitions would be added. These include bars, drive-in, drive-thru and fast food services, living areas within buildings, outdoor recycling collection bins, restaurants, development site plans, taverns, use as pertaining to land and buildings, rear yards, and the township’s zoning officer.

A number of other definitions would be altered or replaced and there are various housekeeping edits as well.

Section Three, residential districts, would see the addition of regulations concerning accessory structures, such as sheds.

To Section Seven, supplementary regulations, a prohibition barring property rentals of less than 30 days would be added, and to Section 14, planned unit development, would be added regulations regarding accessory structures excluding sheds.

