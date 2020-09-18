Macedonia police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police said they charged a New Franklin man, 39, with third-degree felony weapons under disability and misdemeanor aggravated menacing, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and prohibited u-turn after an Akron woman reported the man allegedly brandished a gun at her during a road rage incident in the area of Route 8 and east Highland Road at about 6:50 a.m. Sept. 14.

Police said they found the two vehicles eastbound on Highland and stopped the man after he turned south onto Boyle Parkway and then make a sudden u-turn, forcing another vehicle to brake suddenly.

Police said the man initially denied having a gun, but then admitted he did, and they found a loaded 9 mm pistol, which he was not illegally allowed to have due to a prior felony drug possession conviction, in the vehicle. Police said the man admitted to brandishing the gun after the woman allegedly cut him off and then braked. The man was taken to Macedonia City Jail.

Police said they charged an Aurora man, 48, with first-degree misdemeanor falsification after he falsely identified himself following a traffic stop of a vehicle the man was a passenger in on North Bedford Road, just north of Route 82, at about 1:15 p.m. Sept. 8.

Police said that when they asked the man to identify himself, he first provided an identification card and then a Social Security number, which belonged to other men. Another passenger identified the man, which police were then able to confirm. The man was turned over to Twinsburg police on arrest warrants.

Police said they stopped the vehicle after noticing it had mismatched license plates and then seeing it make an improper turn. The driver, a 57-year-old Aurora man, was cited for the turn and registration violations.

Police said an officer briefly pursued a car driven by an unidentified person traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 82 and Shepard Road at around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

The officer said he began chasing the vehicle eastbound on Route 82 at around Migliorini Way at speeds as high as 88 mph in a 35 mph zone. The car turned north onto Shepard Road, going through a yellow light. Police said the speed on Shepard was 84 mph, with light traffic until Shepard Hills Boulevard, when it became heavier. The car went left of center, nearly causing a crash, and police terminated the pursuit for safety concerns. Police said nearby police departments were notified, but the car was not found and an investigation was closed.

A Ravenna man, 33, was charged with misdemeanor theft, possession of criminal tools, drug abuse instruments possession, drug paraphernalia possession and criminal trespassing after police responded to a report that the man left the store without paying for pants and underwear totaling nearly $25 in value after initially trying to fraudulently return them. The man was turned over to Twinsburg police on an arrest warrant.