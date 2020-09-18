Cuyahoga Falls High School Student Council collecting school supplies Sept. 20

The Cuyahoga Falls High School Student Council will collect school supplies for students in grades K-12 on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m .in front of the high school building off Fourth Street.

Binders, notebooks, folders, pencils, backpacks, washable and dry erase markers, crayons and colored pencils are most needed.

Donators can drive up to the building to drop off their donations, which will be sorted and given to principals of all nine schools to distribute.