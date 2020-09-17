Stow engineering department closed after staffer tests positive for COVID

Kent Weeklies

STOW — The city’s engineering department will be closed to all in-person visitors until Monday, the city posted on its Facebook page after it learned Wednesday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

As a proactive measure, the city is sanitizing and disinfecting all areas of its buildings. As usual, residents have the option to conduct business, such as paying water bills and requesting permits, via the city’s website at https://stowohio.org or over the phone. All city departments may be reached at 330-689-2700.

All visitors to City Hall are asked to adhere to the health guidelines set forth by the state. These can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The city will continue to provide health updates to residents and staff members as necessary.