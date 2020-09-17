No Street Dance this year, but trick or treat is planned

Kent Weeklies

Last year the inclement weather moved the traditionally outside Halloween Street Dance inside to the Tallmadge Recreation Center.

This year, the city will not host the street dance due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is planning trick or treat and a family event that will meet social distancing requirements.

The city is working with Summit County Public Health on the details for a Halloween program but it has not yet released information for Trick or Treat, which will be on Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Official guidance from the local and state health departments is expected to be released.

Traditionally, Beggar’s Night (traditional “Trick or Treat”) is held on the last Thursday of October from 5:30 to 7 p.m..

It's then followed by the Halloween Street Dance in the Recreation Center’s parking lot from 7 to 9 p.m. This annual Street Party includes hot dogs, doughnuts, cider, coffee and cocoa, a DJ, dancing and a costume contest. It is a night of family fun and it’s free.

This year, the city plans to have a drive-in family-friendly movie for Halloween night at the high school parking lot with a movie theater screen where everyone stays in their cars and uses a radio station for the sound. More details will be released at a later date.

While waiting for the health department's guidance on trick or treat, the city is offering some tips for a safe and enjoyable trick-or-treat: