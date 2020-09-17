Hudson Council resuming in-person meetings Sept. 22; 12 members of public may attend

Kent Weeklies

After hosting meetings and workshops remotely for months due to the coronavirus, Hudson City Council will have an in-person session for its workshop on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 27 E. Main St.

Due to social distancing requirements, only 12 members of the public at a time will be allowed to attend the meetings in order to maintain safety protocols. Anyone who wishes to attend the workshop in-person on Sept. 22 should register in advance to reserve a seat. To register, send an email to CouncilComments@hudson.oh.us by 4:30 p.m. on the meeting date. Walk-ins will be allowed until the 12-person maximum is reached. Public comments are not part of regular workshop sessions. For regular Council meetings, where public comments are permitted, individuals who wish to speak to Council should reserve their seat in advance by sending an email to CouncilComments@hudson.oh.us by 4:30 p.m. on the meeting date. The email should indicate that they wish to speak. Any seats remaining after speakers have registered, will be filled through advanced registration too. If individuals wish to attend and not speak, they should indicate that on the registration email. Walk-ins will be permitted for any open seats remaining after the registration process has closed. Masks are required for all in-person meetings and workshops. Seat reservations will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats will be reserved for those who want to speak first, followed by those who want to attend. Attendees should arrive early. Reserved seats not occupied by the start of any meeting may be freed up for walk-ins. Council meetings and workshops will continue to be live-streamed on the city’s website for those who cannot attend in person.