Twinsburg Township favors tax abatement for fabricating firm

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

TWINSBURG TWP. – Fabricating Solutions Inc. on Bavaria Road may receive a tax abatement after township trustees favored it at their Sept. 9 meeting.

According to Township Administrator Rob Kagler, the business has been in the township’s Joint Economic Development District for about seven years and employs 12 full-time, three part-time and three temporary staffers.

The business is planning a 10,563-square-foot addition, with an investment of $1.16 million to $1.25 million and a net increase of two employees.

If finalized by Summit County Council, the proposed enterprise zone abatement would apply to the additional real estate value following completion of construction. It would be 55% for 10 years.

In other business, trustees authorized submission of applications for funding assistance to the Ohio Public Works Commission and District 8 Integrating Committee for the Twinsburg Heights Phases 18-20 road reconstruction project.

Design work for Phases 18-20 began in 2019 and is almost completed. The phases involve three blocks of Stanford Street and the southern portions of Harvard and Yale. The work would be done in 2022.

Kagler reported work on Phases 14-15 is “going gangbusters” and is on target for completion in October. That project includes the deadend blocks of Rugby and Buchtel streets. Tri-Mor Corp. is doing the work at a cost of $1.2 million, all of which is township money.

Phases 16-17 will involve the west and east blocks of Case Street and are planned for 2021. The township will receive $290,413 for Phase 16, the estimated cost of which is $823,431, and $299,999 for Phase 17, the estimated cost of which is $936,383.

Kagler recommended the township stay with Medical Mutual for employee health insurance coverage. The current contract expires Dec. 1, and a 15% premium increase is expected for next year. The dental, vision and life insurance coverage premium is not expected to increase.

Kagler said it is hoped renovations to the Township Hall lobby can be completed before Election Day in November. The township will use coronavirus relief funds to pay for the work, with some of the relief funds also to be used to buy a new pickup truck.

The zoning commission is looking at some text amendments to the zoning resolution dealing with the interchange district. An old dump truck soon will be advertised soon on govdeals.com, and Kagler said a new dump truck will be purchased in 2021.

Kagler reported trick or treating for this year is still up in air. “It depends on what the state and county health departments say,” he said. If there is trick or treating, it would be on Oct. 31.

Kagler reminded residents that if they have a problem with a utility, they should contact the service provider. Contact information is on the township’s website.

The Square will be reserved Oct. 10 for the annual America Needs Fatima event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next trustees’ meeting will be Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings can be viewed live or afterward via video on the township’s website.

