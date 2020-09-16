Trustees name new director of Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library

Kent Weeklies

STOW – The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library Board of Trustees announces the hiring of Gale Koritansky as the new library director. She succeeds Douglas H. Dotterer, who retired in March after serving as director for 15 years.

Koritansky was selected from three finalists following an extensive search and assumed her new position on Sept. 1.

She will be paid $80,000 and has a one-year contract.

Koritansky is originally from Chardon and has a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and a master of library and information science from The University of Pittsburgh. She has extensive public library experience and served most recently as the Division Chief, Head of Branch Services at the Arlington County Public Library in Arlington, Va.

In her new role as director, Koritansky said, “I would like to continue bringing our wonderful collections, programs, and outstanding customer service to the community. I want to create a space for the public to tell their stories, get their information, and share their ideas. In addition, I would like the staff to start bringing our services out into the community and letting people know we are more than just books. We are the place for the community to gather for lifelong learning.”

Tom Shubert, president of the board of trustees, stated that COVID-19 caused months of delay in finalizing the interview process. “Gale has wide-ranging experience including being an art curator, inner-city librarian in Washington, DC, and director of multiple branches in the Arlington, VA county system. We are happy to be welcoming Gale back to the Northeastern Ohio region.”