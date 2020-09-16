Tallmadge police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

The owner of a business in Commerce Street’s 400 block reported Sept. 8 that someone stole seven pallets totaling about $50 in value from where they were stacked outside the business during the previous couple of days.

Suspect seen in vehicle: A man and woman reported someone stole a $40 wallet containing several bank cards, a driver’s license and a Social Security card from their unlocked vehicle while it was parked in their driveway in Stone Creek Drive’s 500 block after a neighbor saw an unidentified male at about 11:40 p.m. Sept. 7. Police said a neighbor saw an unidentified male in the vehicle, then leave in a vehicle.

Registration tag stolen: A Brittain Circle man reported Sept. 4 that someone stole his vehicle’s temporary registration tag while the vehicle was parked outside his apartment building during the night.

Rent check stolen: A woman reported Sept. 2 someone took a check for $900 from a rent collection box in her South Thomas Road apartment complex the day before. She said management told her only the envelope and an accompanying letter were in the box.

Woman reports scam: A Tallmadge woman reported Sept. 2 she was scammed out of $700 by someone she sold a phone to through an app after she shipped the phone to Florida. The woman said she reported the matter to the app and needed to file a police report.

Police said they pursued a vehicle after seeing it fail to come to a complete stop at the Newton Street and Sunset View Boulevard intersection at around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said the vehicle continued west on Newton and when an officer activated his lights and siren to stop the vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed. With speeds reaching at least 70 mph in light traffic. It went through the red light at Darrow Road and continued west. After the vehicle crested a hill near Tonawanda Avenue, the officer lost sight of the vehicle and was unable to find it again. Police said the vehicle’s license plate number was unknown.