State Route 91 turn lane project underway in Hudson

HUDSON — A project to add some designated left-turn lanes on state Route 91 should improve safety, reduce traffic congestion, and provide better pedestrian and bicycle travel between Brandywine Drive and Middleton Road, according to city officials.

The project, which started earlier this month includes the installation of designated left-turn lanes on Route 91 at Valley View Road, Herrick Park Drive, and Hines Hill Road, as well as an 8-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road and 5-foot bike lanes on each side of the road.

The project will also improve storm water drainage and eliminate the heaving pavement on the sides of the road, the news release said. In conjunction with this project, the city of Akron Water Department is installing a new water line from Herrick Park Drive to Middleton Road. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

During the last two weeks, the contractor finished clearing and installing erosion and sediment controls along Route 91. Dominion East Ohio Gas also finished the gas pipe relocation work. During the next two weeks. the contractor will begin water line work at the south end of the project.

Traffic will be maintained, but delays may occur at times throughout the project.

Construction during the first few months will include installing a new water line and storm sewer construction at various places between Brandywine and Middleton.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for email updates at www.hudson.oh.us/91TurnLane. For more information, visit www.hudson.oh.us/SR91TurnLane.