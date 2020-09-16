Stow voters will have school levies and local issues to vote on

STOW - Voters will have two school renewal levies and three local issues, including the Akron Zoo, to consider Nov. 3.

One of the issues is about the regional dispatch center. Residents by agreeing, would give authority to the mayor and administration of the city of Stow to talk with other community leaders about a regional dispatch center. The former Summit DD workshop at Howe Avenue and Route 91 in Tallmadge has been chosen as a site for a single regional dispatch center.

Last year voters created a charter amendment that requires the approval of the electors of the city of Stow prior to the city entering into any agreement that would transfer control of the Safety Services Communication Center from the city to a regional or multi-agency control.

The Stow-Munroe Falls School Board July 20 also approved placing two renewal levies on the Nov. 3 ballot. The $4.6 million renewal levy request is for five years and was previously approved May 5, 2015 for collections in 2017 through 2021. The $6.5 million renewal levy request is for 10 years and was previously approved Nov. 8, 2011, for collection in 2012 through 2021.

The five-year renewal levy for $4.6 million averages 4.65 mills or $0.465 for each $100 of valuation. The 10-year renewal levy for $6.5 million averages 6.53 mills or $0.653 for each $100 of valuation. If passed, collection would begin in 2022.

The other item voters can decide will be a property tax to support the Akron Zoo, which consists a renewal of 0.8 mill and an increase of 0.4 mill for 10 years.

The city of Stow’s Charter Review Commission submitted nine charter amendments to Stow City Council in July but council did not approve sending them to the ballot after making changes to the amendments. In a subsequent lawsuit, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled against putting any of the nine amendments in their original form on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Voters in Ward 1, Precinct B, of the city will decide whether the sale of wine and mixed beverages will be allowed on Sunday between 10 a.m. and midnight at the Meijer Store, 4303 Kent Road. The reference to a gas station in the ballot language does not apply even though it is in the wording of the proposal. A gas station and convenience store were proposed in March at another site at 4209/4217 Kent Road but that project is still under planning and should not be confused with the main store.

Information for voters

To check if a resident is registered to vote or find a polling location, go to https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov. Voters need to be registered 30 days before the election or Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 election. Information is included at the site about precincts and the districts for state representative and senators.

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot any time before noon on Oct. 31 by going to the Summit County Board of Elections website at www.summitcountyboe.gov and downloading an Absentee Ballot Application and hand deliver or mail it to Summit County Board of Elections Absentee Department, 470 Grant St., Akron 44311.

The Ohio Secretary of State will not allow Absentee Ballots to be sent out by the Summit County Board of Elections until Oct. 6.

Summit County in-person absentee voting begins Oct. 6 at 500 Grant St. in Akron. Hours vary and can be found on the www.summitcountyboe.gov website.

Do not drop absentee ballots off at a polling location. They will not be counted. All absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received within 10 days after Election Day.

Polls on Nov. 3 will be open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone who has voted with an absentee ballot cannot vote in person.

