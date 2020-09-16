Munroe Falls-Stow police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Munroe Falls Avenue woman reported she heard a loud noise at her home at about 2:10 a.m. Sept. 9. Police said they checked the woman’s home and everything seemed OK.

Event was a baby shower: Police said that after they responded to a report of an event that had not been approved by the city in the parking lot of the Lehner Community Center off South River Road during the afternoon Sept. 5, she discovered a Munroe Falls woman there who told them she was having a drive-by baby shower. Police said she would move it to her home.

A Munroe Falls man reported an unidentified woman in a car followed his vehicle from North River Road to the Munroe Falls Avenue police station after he slowed down because his vision had been obscured by the sun during the early evening Sept. 4. The man said the woman stopped following him when he turned into the police station and City Hall parking lot.

A woman reported Sept. 13 that someone stole $2 from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in her driveway in Mallard Avenue’s 4300 block during the night.

Flag taken from garage: A man reported someone stole a political flag and its pole of unspecified values from in front of his garage in Lynnwood Drive’s 2100 block during the day Sept. 10.

Suspect signed for package: A man reported someone stole a package containing a cell phone and phone case totaling a little over $1,000 in value after signing for it when it was delivered to his apartment in Wyndham Ridge Drive’s 3900 block during the early afternoon Sept. 9. The man said he reported the matter to both the delivery company and the company he purchased the phone from and they requested he file a police report.

Police said they charged a Kent man, 40, with misdemeanor criminal damaging and disorderly conduct after they responded to a report that the man used a knife to slash one of the tires of unspecified value on another man’s vehicle during an altercation between them in a parking lot in Kent Road’s 4500 block at around 5 p.m. Sept. 11. Police said there were several witnesses to the incident. The Kent man was summoned to appear in Stow Municipal Court and released.

Vehicle driven across yard: A man reported someone drove a vehicle across his yard, leaving tire tracks and damaging a bush, during the day or early evening Sept. 8. A police report did not include a damage estimate.

Breaking and entering

Trailer stolen from shed: A woman reported Sept. 10 that someone stole her lawnmower trailer of unspecified value from her unlocked shed outside her home in Pineridge Drive’s 4400 block during the first few days of the month.

Police said they charged a 23-year-old Akron man with misdemeanor failure to comply with a police offices, resisting arrest and approaching stationary public vehicles following a short pursuit on Graham Road around Route 8 at a little after 10 a.m. Sept. 9. Police said the man resisted arrest by refusing to hold his hands out to be handcuffed. The man was taken to Stow Municipal Court and then released on a personal bond, said police.