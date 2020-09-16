Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police said they charged a 32-year-old Coventry Township man with drug trafficking and weapons under disability, both third-degree felonies; fourth-degree felony charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and hidden compartment in a motor vehicle, and minor misdemeanor headlights required and seatbelt after they stopped his vehicle for a headlight violation at the Chestnut Boulevard and 10th Street intersection at about midnight Sept. 9. Police said that after a police K-9 indicated the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle, they found a box within the vehicle’s air intake compartment containing 40 grams of a substance that field tested positive as meth, six small bags allegedly used for distribution of drugs and $282. Police said they also found a loaded pistol in the vehicle’s glove box that the man is not allowed to possess due to a prior felony drug conviction.

The man was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.

Heroin found in vehicle: Police said they charged a 20-year-old Cleveland man with third-degree felony charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, and weapons under disability after they stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation on Oakwood Drive at about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3. The man was also charged and cited with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, driving under suspension and headlights.

Police said they found the man in possession of approximately 6.6 grams of suspected heroin in a small bag, a scale and $1,575 in cash. Police said they also found a loaded pistol under the vehicle’s driver’s seat that the man is not allowed to possess due to a prior felony conviction involving violence.

The man was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.

Police said they charged a Lloyd Street man, 33, with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering after they saw him exiting a vacant 13th Street home at about 6:40 a.m. Sept. 9. Police said they found the man in possession of a couple of unspecified items valued at no more than $10 that he allegedly took from the home. The man was taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail.

A Charles Street man and woman reported Sept. 8 that someone rifled through their two vehicles while they were parked outside their home during the night and stole an approximately $600 GPS unit from one of them. A police report did not say whether there was forced entry.

A woman living on nearby Hollywood Avenue reported someone went through her unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside her home during the same time period, but police said nothing was reported missing.

Items taken from vehicle: A Highbridge Road man reported Sept. 8 that someone stole his wallet containing three credit cards, two gift cards totaling $150 in value, a concealed carry permit and a driver’s license, as well as a binder containing a credit card and a $25 gift card, from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside his home during the night.

Tools and catalytic converter taken: A Broad Boulevard man reported Sept. 7 that someone stole tools, a tire jack and the catalytic converter totaling about $1,600 in value from a vehicle while it was parked outside his home during the previous couple of months.

Wallet stolen at store: A Second Street woman reported someone stole her wallet containing two credit cards, a driver’s license, insurance and Social Security cards and $36 from her purse while she was shopping at a State Road store during the early afternoon Sept. 6. Police said the loss totaled approximately $50. The woman said she canceled the credit cards. No fraudulent charges were reported.

Bicycle stolen: A West Hunters Lake Drive man reported Sept. 5 that someone stole his approximately $160 bicycle from behind his apartment during the night.

Political signs taken: A Sixth Street man reported someone stole two political signs totaling an estimated $20 in value from his front yard during the evening Sept. 3.

Air conditioner stolen from business: The owner of a State Road business reported someone stole a large, approximately $5,000 rooftop air conditioner from the business’ parking lot on Sept. 1 or 2.

Police cited an Akron man with disorderly conduct after a West Portage Trail service station employee reported the man hit him with a fountain beverage after he denied the man service in the station’s store because the man was not wearing a face mask at about 10:15 p.m. Sept. 4.

Police said they charged a 12-year-old Cuyahoga Falls boy with fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing after a Cuyahoga Falls woman reported the boy pointed a gun at her child on the Lincoln Elementary School playground off Bailey road at about 3:15 p.m. Sept. 2. Police said they found the boy near the school and determined the gun was a toy. He was released to his mother pending notification of a Summit County Juvenile Court date.