Macedonia police pursue Mentor man to Willoughby; suspect hides in trash can

MACEDONIA — A Mentor man who allegedly lead police on a high-speed pursuit from Macedonia to Willoughby late Friday night was arrested the next morning at a home near where police lost him in a wooded area after he ran from his vehicle, Police Lt. Vince Yakopovich said Monday.

“The homeowner called when [Jamie L.] Grabski climbed out of a trash can and asked to use their phone,” said Yakopovich.

Police said the pursuit began when they tried to stop Grabski’s vehicle for alleged traffic violations and being in Longwood Park after hours at around 10:35 p.m. Friday. The pursuit proceeded into the Crow Drive residential development and Yakopovich said it continued north into Oakwood via North Bedford/Macedonia Road and from there onto Interstate 271 north to Willoughby.

According to a complaint police filed in Stow Municipal Court, speeds during the pursuit reached up to 64 mph in residential areas and 99 mph on the interstate. The pursuit lasted about 34 minutes and a little over 32 miles before Grabski’s vehicle was disabled by stop sticks and engine failure.

Grabski then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot while a passenger was detained and questioned at the scene. The passenger was not charged, said Yakopovich.

According to Stow Municipal Court records, Grabski is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with orders or signal of police and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging. According to a complaint, the misdemeanor is due to Grabski allegedly driving through and damaging a grassy area outside the Macedonia Family Recreation Center. Yakopovich said Granski is also being charged and cited with misdemeanor driving under suspension, illegal use of license plates, willful and wanton operation with disregard for safety, speeding, and with stop sign, marked lanes and turn signal violations.

Yakopovich said Grabski had arrest warrants out of Geauga County and was taken to Geauga County Jail. According to Chardon Municipal Court records, Grabski was wanted on misdemeanor charges and citations of domestic violence, contempt of court and disorderly conduct filed by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

“When they’re done with him, we’ll get him,” said Yakopovich.

