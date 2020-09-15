Stow family participates in National Solar Tour

Kent Weeklies

Stow resident Cari Orris will take part in this year's virtual National Solar Tour, a week-long event Sept. 28 - Oct. 4 to educate communities about the benefits of solar energy. Orris' home at 3855 Kent Road is one of hundreds of homes across the nation showcased in the tour.

To learn how solar power works at Orris' home, she's prepared a 14-minute video anyone can watch starting Sept. 28. To view the video, RSVP at National Solar Tour. The video explores how 20 solar panels, covering one fourth of Orris' roof, provide 73%-70% of the home's electricity for the year. Orris has reduced her Ohio Edison bill 66%-65% since installing the 6.2 kW system in July 2018.

Orris' son, Brian DiPaolo, is also featured in the video. DiPaolo is a solar consultant for YellowLite, the Cleveland company that installed Orris' solar array. DiPaolo is a 2013 graduate of Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

To learn more about Orris' solar system, call her at 330-524-3558 or DiPaolo at 216-452-7227.

The National Solar Tour is sponsored by Solar United Neighbors, a national non-profit organization that works to educate homeowners and communities about solar power. The National Solar Tour is the largest grassroots renewable energy event in the nation.