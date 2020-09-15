Aurora building value is $2.52 million in June, July

Staff Report

AURORA – New construction in the city for June and July was valued at $2.52 million, according to reports released recently by the planning-zoning-building department.

In June, residential construction was valued at $664,449, while one commercial project – interior alterations at Ol’Chefskis Barbecue on Trails End – amounted to $20,000.

There were no single-family home building permits issued in June. Permits issued for other categories were as follows: Additions, four; alterations, two; decks, 17; utility buildings, eight; in-ground pools, three; and above-ground pools, four.

Licenses issued were as follows: General work, 38; electrical, six; and heating/air conditioning and plumbing, two each.

Total revenue for the building department was $33,948, broken down as follows: Building permits, $15,902; licenses, $4,800; miscellaneous, $5,461; state fees, $185; completion deposits, $7,600; and topography deposits, zero.

City workers made 335 residential and 41 commercial/industrial inspections.

In July, total construction value was $1.64 million – $756,078 for residential, $30,000 for commercial (solar panels at Demming Financial) and $850,000 for industrial (an addition at Robeck Fluid Power).

One single-family home building permit was issued. Permits for other categories were: Additions, three; alterations, six; decks, nine; garage, one; utility buildings, seven; and in-ground and above-ground pools, two each.

Licenses issued were as follows: General work, 44; heating/air conditioning, four; and electrical, three.

Total revenue for the building department was $42,459, broken down as follows: Building permits, $17,256; licenses, $5,100; miscellaneous, $2,500; impact fees, $965; state fees, $208; completion deposits, $6,400; and topography deposits, $10,000.

City workers made 377 residential and 41 commercial/industrial inspections.