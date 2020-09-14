Macedonia to seek bids for Guadalupe detention pond

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

MACEDONIA – Stormwater problems in the area of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Shepard Road hopefully are moving closer to being alleviated after city council authorized the mayor to advertise for bids to build a detention pond on a 2.9-acre parcel.

Meanwhile, the city is hoping to secure state funding to help with the cost of resurfacing Highland Road between Valley View Road and the Twinsburg city limits.

Macedonia is in the process of taking ownership of the 2.9-acre parcel at the rear of the Catholic church. Officials are confident the new pond will help to ease flooding problems which have plagued the area for many years.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti said at Council’s Sept. 10 meeting that if the acquisition is finalized and bids are received soon, the project could get under way by the end of this year.

As for Highland Road, Council authorized applying for Ohio Public Works Commission funding through the District 8 Public Works Committee. If funding is approved, Gigliotti said the project would be completed next summer.

“The road is in very poor condition, and I think it would score high to get the funding,” said Gigliotti. The city already has completed repaving the western portion of Highland Road.

Council also added Route 82 crack sealing to this year’s road program contract with Specialized Construction Inc. An alternative bid for that work was put on hold in the spring because of the coronavirus crisis.

The crack sealing will cost an additional $54,750, but officials noted the initial $1.1 million road program contract is under that amount by about $84,000, so there will be no additional outlay.

Legislation to strengthen an ordinance dealing with passing stopped school buses was sent to second reading. The current ordinance defines the violation as a third-degree misdemeanor and allows for a fine of up to $500.

Under the proposed change, a driver who is cited for passing a stopped bus and has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to any other traffic offense within one year would be subject to a second-degree misdemeanor. Two or more other traffic offenses within a year would bump the charge to a first-degree misdemeanor.

In another matter related to traffic laws, Councilman Vinnie Ventura informed Council he is working with the law director on an ordinance to make “driving distracted” a primary citable offense. Currently, drivers can only be cited if they are stopped for another violation.

Concil approved a plan of governance for an opt-in natural gas program under the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, of which the city is a member. It will will cut the time for residents to enroll in the gas aggregation program.

The new procedure would apply to new residents or those who have left the aggregation program and want to get back in. Officials are hoping the new process will boost the city’s gas aggregation enrollment numbers.

Mayor Nick Molnar read a proclamation recognizing and congratulating Jeff Cole for his 38 years of service with Cable 9 (now Community Focus). He also reported the city quickly repaired damage to City Hall’s community room after heavy Labor Day rains.

Molnar said a group of local volunteers have served more than 2,000 meals to seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, and noted 83 percent of Macedonians have turned in their 2020 U.S. Census information, one of the highest rates in Summit County.

Finance Director John Veres reminded residents the deadline for applying for 2019 income tax reimbursements is Oct. 15, while Parks-Recreation Director Jason Chadock said local food trucks will be at the recreation center parking lot Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 and 7 from about 4 to 7 p.m.

Also on Sept. 10, two people were appointed to city committees. Barbara Lutzywo will be a member of the parks and recreation panel and Matthew Ferraro will join the board of zoning and building appeals. Officials noted there still is one vacancy on the parks-rec committee.

