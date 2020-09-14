Aurora Police Blotter

Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Twinsburg man was transferred from Twinsburg custody on a warrant for failing to appear on a driving under suspension charge on Sept. 2. He was issued a court date and bonded out.

A Moneta Avenue woman told police she was afraid to be in her home with her fiancé, whom she lives with, on Sept. 2. Police spoke with the man, who promised to stay in his room for the night. There was nothing physical and no threats were made. The woman was advised of the eviction process.

A Kent man delivering papers reported a juvenile had thrown debris at his vehicle on West Parkway Boulevard on Sept. 2. The police told the juvenile of the danger of throwing debris and reported him to his father. The father said he would handle punishment. No injuries were reported.

A West Garfield Road man reported his political yard signs were stolen on Sept. 3. The suspects are unknown.

A Streetsboro woman reported her vehicle was damaged while she was at work in Aurora and the vehicle next to her had damage matching her damage Sept. 3 on South Chillicothe Road. The owner of the other vehicle is being contacted.

Police responded to Ridgeway Drive on Sept. 4 for a report of an unknown person passing a school bus. The driver was not located.

Police responded to a domestic dispute on Sept. 6 on Moneta Avenue. The couple were arguing over household belongings. Nothing physical. Both parties were warned about arguing loudly and disturbing the peace.