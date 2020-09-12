Macedonia, Northfield Center to decide renewal levies in November

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

NORDONIA HILLS – Two communities in the Nordonia Hills area – Northfield Center Township and Macedonia – will see renewal tax levies on the general election ballot Nov. 3, while the Akron Zoo would benefit from a third levy.

The township is seeking renewal of a 1.4-mill levy for construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and bridges. It will generate more than $220,000 annually, which is nearly 50% of the service department’s total budget.

The amount generated is based on the Summit County fiscal office’s determination that the township’s total tax valuation is $164.94 million.

According to officials, the funds are utilized to pay for a variety of vital maintanance and repair activities, including the recently completed Springwood and Natalie road reconstruction project.

Officials stress that passage of this ballot issue will not increase taxes for township households. Collection of the current millage is set to expire at the end of this year. The new levy would run for five years, with collection starting in 2021.

According to Township Administrator Steve Wright, there are two other road levies on the books – one for 0.36 mills which brings in $58,892 per year and one for 2.42 mills which brings in $108,974 a year.

Meanwhile, Macedonia residents will see a 5.07-mill renewal levy on the ballot.

Mayor Nick Molnar said the real estate tax has been on the books since the 1960s, and is essential to fund city operations.

“We definitely need the funds to keep afloat,” he said, stressing that voter approval would not increase their property taxes.

The Summit County auditor has determined the overall tax valuation in the city is $456.49 million and the amount of revenue that would be generated by the levy would be about $650,448 annually.

The levy is for a five-year period. The current levy was last renewed in 2015. If approved in November, first collection would occur in 2021. Finance Director John Veres explained the effective millage would be 2.3 because “as the city’s overall valuation goes up, the actual millage goes down.”

Summit County residents will see a 10-year levy on the ballot so the Akron Zoo can maintain and operate existing facilities and expand educational programs and physical facilities. The rate will be 1.2 mills (0.8-mill renewal and 0.4-mill additional).

The zoo tax measure would raise an additional $5 million annually for the zoo on top of the existing $8 million generated by the current 0.8-mill levy.

In addition to the presidential race, a number of other elected offices are on Summit County’s ballots, including U.S. and state representatives, state senator, state supreme court justices and Summit County offices.

Oct. 5 is the registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election. Polls will be open on election day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registered voters also can request absentee ballots and either vote at the county’s early voting center or return the ballots by mail.

Information about absentee voting and a list of all issues and candidates on the fall ballot are available by visiting www.summitcountyboe.gov.

Contact the newspaper at 330-541-9433, or newsleader@recordpub.com.