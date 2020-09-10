Police say no injuries after shots fired in Twinsburg argument

TWINSBURG — No one was hurt when shots were fired during an argument Wednesday night in the city.

Twinsburg police responded to reports of gunshots coming from a parking lot at the Ravenna Woods apartments at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Groups of men were heard arguing before the shots were fired, police said. No one from either of the two groups reported any injuries.

According to police, a dark four-door vehicle was seen leaving the area and heading northwest on Ravenna Road toward Oakwood Village. Three males were also seen running from the area toward the shopping plaza nearby.

Two of the suspects who ran from the scene were located by officers and a gun was recovered, police said.

No other information was available, police said.