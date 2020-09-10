Stow-Munroe Falls police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

— Munroe Falls —

Suspicions

Campfire lit outside business: A South Main Street business employee reported Aug. 31 that the remains of a campfire were found outside the business. Police said the site was cold and it was uncertain when the fire was lit.

Noise and lights reported: Police said they responded to a report of a loud bang heard behind a North River Road church followed by lights seen flickering in a wooded area at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 27. Police said they searched the area, but were unable to find anyone or anything suspicious.

Operating a vehicle

under the influence

Woman had high BAC: Police said they charged a 36-year-old Tallmadge woman with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, prohibited blood alcohol content and marked lanes after they stopped her vehicle on South River Road near South Main Street at about 11:10 p.m. Aug. 29. Police said the woman’s BAC measured at 0.238%, nearly three times the 0.08% legal limit. The woman was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.

— Stow —

Fraud

Fraudulent charges reported: A Higby Drive woman reported Aug. 22 that someone charged about $600 in online purchases to her credit card account. The woman said she reported the fraud to the card provider and was in the process of having the charges reversed.

Email hacked: A Ritchie Road woman reported Aug. 22 that someone hacked her email account and through it was able to take control of an account she has with a company and make as much as $5,000 in purchases. The woman said she had reported the fraud to the company, which requested she file a police report.

Computer infected with malware: A Stow man reported Aug. 18 that someone infected his computer with malware and then called and tried to defraud him. The man said the person claimed to work for the company that provided the computer’s operating system and that the computer needed an upgrade. He provided the caller with personal information, including his bank account and Social Security numbers, but when the caller then told him that he had deposited $2,500 into the man’s account and requested that the man purchase gift cards for $2,000, the man realized it was a scam and ended the call. The man said he reported the matter to the bank, which changed his account number. There had been no fraudulent transactions and he was not out any money, said the man, but he had received a $150 quote to remove the malware from his computer.