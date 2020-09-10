Echo Hills staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Kent Weeklies

A message sent out to Echo Hills Elementary School families Thursday reports that a staff member at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dave Ulbricht, principal at Echo Hills, the staff member is currently under quarantine and the Summit County Public Health is engaging in "complete contact tracing to identify other students and staff who may need to quarantine."

At this time, Ulbricht said, individuals who had been within 6 feet of the staff member for more than 15 minutes have been notified.

Ulbricht stressed that there is no need for additional action by any staff or students if they have not been notified by SCPH.

"Please know that our top priority is the health and safety of our students, families and staff," he said.

In addition, on Thursday, Summit County was raised to Level 3 (Red) in the COVID-19 risk system.