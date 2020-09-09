Come to Twinsburg Historical Society's Scavenger Hunt at the Olde Thyme Fayre Sept. 12 and 13

Marti Franks

Twinsburg Historical Society

This will be the only non-virtual part of this year’s Olde Thyme Fayre - and there are rewards! The information, about Twinsburg’s History, of course, is found by exploring the town square and by looking along Church Street. Questionnaires will be available on our website starting on Sept. 5 (www.twinsburghistoricalsociety.org) or may be picked up at the museum on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 13 from noon until 5 p.m.

Completed questionnaires should be returned during those times and exchanged for a small prize. Prize donors, so far, include Handel’s Ice Cream, George’s Donuts, Dairy Queen, “R” Fun House, Twila’s Treasures, 91 Nutrition, and Master Crafts. Answers don’t have to be perfect and guessing is encouraged.

If the weather is nice, look for us in the parking lot in front of the barn. If not, we’ll be in the barn or museum. In either case, both buildings will be open for tours (with masks and distancing). And, we will be selling raffle tickets for our amazing dollhouse and quilt. You can also register to vote, pick up an absentee ballot application and get information about the census and volunteering to be a poll worker.

We are happy to announce our 2020 Scholarship winner. Drew Baird is a 2020 Twinsburg High School grad who spent many hours doing so much maintenance and repair work. He was unfailingly cheerful as he gave of his time and energy. He will be entering Wooster in the fall. Our absolute best wishes go with him. He loves history and he promises to be back to help us and we can’t wait.

Our next open house is on Sunday Sept. 27. The barn and the Riley House will be open too.

Check our Facebook page and website for the latest updates.