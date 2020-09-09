Three candidates will vie for Hudson City Council post

HUDSON — Three candidates will run for an unexpired at-large council seat and the city is seeking passage of four charter amendments in the fall election.

Residents Nicole Kowalski, Sherif Mansour and Sarah G. Norman will vie for the available council post. Whoever is elected will serve until Dec. 7, 2021.

This council seat was vacated by Dr. J. Daniel Williams in March. Council interviewed applicants for the job, but were unable to reach an agreement on who should be selected. A special election will now occur Nov. 3 to choose a new member.

The deadline for hopefuls to file to run for this city council seat was Sept. 4.

While the Summit County Board of Elections on Tuesday certified the petitions for all three council candidates, that decision came after the board split on party lines over minor errors in Mansour's petition. Democrat members Bill Rich and Tom Bevan voted to approve the petitions and Republican members Bryan Williams and Ray Weber initially voted against approval.

Mansour's petition erroneously stated the term expired in November 2021, as opposed to December of that year, and his petitions stated he was seeking election to "City Council" rather than "City Council At Large."

The Ohio Secretary of State breaks tie votes of boards of elections.

After its tie vote, the board, while still in its meeting, contacted Jeff Hobday, legal counsel for the Secretary of State, who said he felt the petitions met the substantial compliance standard. Hobday also noted Secretary of State Frank LaRose's "tendency" is to approve nominating petitions as long as the errors did not cause confusion for voters.

Williams then made a motion to reconsider the initial vote, and the board ended up approving Mansour's petitions and certifying his candidacy.

A look at the proposed charter changes

Hudson voters will also be asked to make decisions on four proposed charter changes.

One proposed charter amendment would both clarify the number of votes needed to suspend the three-reading rule for voting on legislation and call on council to "seek to achieve broad geographical representation" when considering appointments to city boards, commissions and committees.

A second proposed charter amendment would make some changes to the section of the charter governing the planning commission by requiring at least one commissioner from each of the city's four wards.

A third change would require any increase in residential maximum net density in a zoning district be approved by at least six of seven city council members.

The fourth proposed charter amendment contains clarifications or cleans up language, and would include the following potential changes:

— Require publication of proposed utility rate changes and announcements of public hearings on those changes as well as advertising for bids on contracts, on the city’s website for at least three consecutive weeks, in addition to the local newspaper, which is already a requirement.

— A stipulation that council members will not be compensated for attendance at more than four meetings per month, rather than at more than two regular meetings as the charter currently states.

— Voters will approve council appointees filling council or mayoral vacancies during the next general election unless that election occurs within 90 days after the vacancy occurs, rather than the 60 days the charter currently requires.

— An amendment stating that only the city manager or council can request that the city solicitor provide legal opinions in writing.

— In addition to the city manager and council members, the mayor can also request that the solicitor draft proposed legislation.

— The park and cemetery boards and the tree commission will have five or seven members, rather than five to seven members for the two boards and five members on the commission, and that their four-year terms will be staggered.

— In the process of removing a member of council or a board or commission, a charge or charges of wrongdoing justifying the removal must be brought by at least three council members and the accused member has to be notified of the charges in writing at least 30 days — rather than the currently required 15 days — prior to a hearing on the matter.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.