Cuyahoga Falls man accused of swiping steaks from Green Acme

Alan Ashworth

Beacon Journal

A man wanted in connection with a "high-steaks" robbery at the Acme Fresh Market store in Green was apprehended by the North Canton Police Department during a traffic stop.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office detectives said Cuyahoga Falls resident Jason L. Bell became embroiled in a confrontation with Acme loss-prevention employees on Aug. 26 during an attempt to steal four steaks from the Massillon Road grocery store. The employees did not report injuries from the altercation.

About 1 a.m. Aug. 27, North Canton police made a traffic stop and noticed that Bell matched the description of the man in the Acme robbery. They contacted the Sheriff’s Office and a detective responded.

After a quick investigation at the scene of the stop, the detective determined that the 41-year-old Bell was the suspect being sought in the theft, according to authorities.

Bell was arrested, charged with one felony count of robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Images from the Aug. 26 incident were caught on camera and posted on the Facebook page of the Sheriff’s Office.

The images show a man with closely cropped hair wearing a mask and grasping an item in his hands. Another photo shows a late model yellow Chevrolet Cavalier detectives believe Bell used to flee the scene.

