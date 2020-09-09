Residents asked to apply by Monday for Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Board seat

Kent Weeklies

The Cuyahoga Falls City Schools Board of Education is currently accepting applications for appointment to the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Board. This appointment is to fill the term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest, a resume including any education and/or experience that the candidate believes makes him/her qualified to be appointed, and two letters of reference by Monday, Sept. 14 to: Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education, 431 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, 44221, Attn: Karen Kunst.

Following receipt of the letters of interest, interviews will be conducted by the full board in Executive Session at a regular meeting of the board on Wednesday, Sept. 16.