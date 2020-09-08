Hudson League of Women Voters hosting unique candidates forum this year

The League of Women Voters of Hudson is hosting a candidates forum focusing on the November 2020 Election. Due to safety issues related to the pandemic, the format will be slightly changed this year. The forum will be at the Barlow Farm Park Barn on Sept. 17. The candidates, a moderator and several LWVH members will be present.

Unfortunately no members of the public will be able to attend. The Candidates Forum will be filmed by HCTV. Recordings will played on HCTV and found on the HCTV and LWVH websites. Invited candidates will include those running for Hudson City Council, Summit County Council District 3, the 37th District Ohio Representative, and 14th District US Representative.

Ardith Keck, a member of the Akron Area LWV, will moderate the event. Questions for the candidates may be submitted to LWVH by sending an email to lwvhudsonohio@gmail.com by Sept. 16.

The mission of the League of Women Voters is to encourage informed and active participation in government by every citizen. The league believes that voters play a critical role in democracy. The candidates forum exemplifies this mission by educating voters on the candidates running for office. All voters are encouraged to watch the forum to make an educated and knowledgeable decision about their choices for the upcoming election in November.

For further information about voting in the November election or to find out more about the League of Women Voters of Hudson, see the website at lwvhudsonoh.org.

HCTV is Spectrum TV Channel 1021. View the channel online at http://1021.hudsoncommunity.tv.