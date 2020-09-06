Twinsburg Chamber golf outing still on

TWINSBURG – Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce will have its annual golf outing at Gleneagles on Sept. 18 – with some changes to make the event as safe as possible.

Josh Steinberger, who is co-chair of the event, said the Chamber has had the golf outing for more than 10 years.

Angelo V. Carcioppolo, the chamber president, said that the chamber has “ had great conversations with Gleneagles about event size and safety regulations to follow,” and this year has seen “a record amount of support via sponsorship dollars.”

Allyson Tonozzi, the chamber’s executive director, said that 108 golfers have registered to attend.

Carcioppolo said the the chamber’s largest social event is “still maintaining the traditional structure of golfers, sponsors at the tee boxes, contests, raffle gifts, and prizes for winning teams.”

“We’ve had to adjust some structure of schedule to adhere to social distancing and all needed precautions, but the general core of the event that people have always enjoyed is still taking place,” Carcioppolo said. “We are excited to be able to have one of the biggest outings around, while others have unfortunately had to postpone theirs for this year.”

All the golfer spots and sponsorship opportunities have been filled for this year, Carcioppolo said.

“We are just excited to see so many local businesses and business people sign up to golf, sponsor, volunteer, etc., and allow us to have an event that still seems ‘normal,’ in a year where nothing has remained normal for our business or any business,” he said. “Being a community-focused organization, we are supported by membership participation and our larger events throughout the year, this being the largest, followed by our community expo that was in March.

"When all of the COVID situation started we weren’t sure if this outing was going to take place or not but as mentioned earlier, the support of our members and the community participation in the event has allowed us to keep it planned as intended and we are grateful for that.”

