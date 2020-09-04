COVID-19: SMFHS student tests positive; football postponed due to opponent's positive test

Staff report

One week into the new school year, COVID-19 has had its impact on Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

School officials alerted parents by email late Thursday afternoon that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was participating in the district’s in-school hybrid option to attend classes on Monday and Tuesday, according to the email.

Students and staff who were in close contact with the student have been notified, according to the email.

“If you are not contacted then there is no additional action needed on your part,” the notice said.

The new year started Monday, with those selecting the in-person option attending classes Monday and Tuesday for last names beginning A through L. Those with last names M through Z started in-person classes Thursday. All students are online on Wednesdays.

The varsity and junior varsity football games on Friday and Saturday against the Wadsworth Grizzlies were postponed due to a case of COVID-19 considered to be positive on the Wadsworth football team. A rescheduled date will be announced when determined.

The SMFHS Bulldog Marching Band plans to go ahead with its scheduled performance from tonight's planned show at the football game but it is not open to the public. Only two people per related student will be admitted. However, band director Greg Newman said it's possible parents may post informal videos of the performance that the public can view on the band's YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsPXqpihkM6j7rSnMJ4uUSQ.