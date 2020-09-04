Splash pad planned near Aurora’s main fire station

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

AURORA – The city’s parks and recreation department is making plans to build a splash pad at the Kiwanis-Moore Playground between West Pioneer Trail and an existing pavilion east of the main fire station.

The planning commission last week OK’d preliminary and final site plans for an overall 4,696-square-foot splash pad area at Kiwanis-Moore Playground to the east of the main fire station. It will be situated between West Pioneer Trail and a picnic pavilion.

Aurora Parks-Recreation Director Laura Holman said water at the pad will not run when nobody is using it, and hours of operation have not been decided.

The planning commission accepted the plan for study at its Aug. 19 meeting. The area is part of 29.6 acres which includes playground equipment, ballfields and a skatepark. A February 2020 update to the parcel’s master plan includes the splash pad as an amenity.

A conditional zoning certificate was granted June 29, 2007 so the parcel could be used for public outdoor recreation. The city engineer will review the plans for the splash pad.

The pad would measure about 24 by 90 feet and would feature three geysers (water spraying towers). City Engineer Justin Czekaj said it would have a concrete base. Parks-Rec Director Laura Holman was absent from the meeting and could not provide further details.

Planning-Zoning-Building Director Denise Januska said it is hoped the structure can be completed before November.

