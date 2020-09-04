Longtime Great Expectations director resigns

TWINSBURG – The longtime director for the choruses and ensembles at Twinsburg City Schools recently turned in his resignation.

Randall Lanoue, who had been with the Twinsburg City Schools for 13 years and who directed the high school and middle school choirs, as well as ensembles such as Great Expectations and Mood Swings, resigned effective Aug. 31. The school board accepted his resignation at its Sept. 2 meeting.

In his resignation, submitted Aug. 30, Lanoue said that he “loved every moment of my 13 years in the Twinsburg City Schools, and will always remember the thousands of students I have had the pleasure of teaching.”

Lanoue said he had been "hesitant" to continue teaching at the beginning of the school year until he had a conversation with Superintendent Kathryn Powers

“Upon discussion with Mrs. Powers, I decided I would give it a try," he said, but added "Over the past two weeks, I have decided it is time for me to be done teaching.

"I applaud the efforts of everyone to achieve the district goals for reopening, and I understand the stress you are all under. I leave with the greatest respect for you all, and I know this is not the way any of us would prefer for the end of my time at Twinsburg to happen.”

Powers said that the school board, at its next meeting on Sept. 23, would be asked to name Bryan Detweiler, who also helps direct the high school ensembles, the interim director. Detweiler will assume Lanoue’s schedule at the high school.

Detweiler directs the RBC Singers, an ensemble of seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Powers said the district will post the opening for Lanoue’s position this winter, and will probably post it nationally. She added she wasn’t sure if the competitive ensembles would travel or compete outside of the district this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great Expectations Show Choir is an award-winning group comprised of students selected by audition from the choirs of Twinsburg High School. Mood Swingers Show Choir is an all-female ensemble from the high school. Scott Hamler serves as director for these groups, both of which compete with other high school ensembles.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@recordpub.com